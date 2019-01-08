Prosperity and development through unity is essential: Nemcha Kipgen

DIPR

KANGPOKPI, Jan 7 : Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen asserted that prosperity and development through unity is essential to take Manipur towards the path of progressive advancement.

The Minister stated this while addressing as a chief guest at the opening ceremony of the 18th Zillai Leilon Block (Vaiphei Students’ Association) “Biennial Sports Meet & Cultural Fest-2019” held at L Tangnuam Village, Kangpokpi, today.

Urging all the people residing in the State to preserve and promote their unique cultures and identities Nemcha said that sports and education are also important in developing personality and to live a decent life.

The Minister also briefed on the various welfare schemes and programmes implemented by the Government and urged all the people and the elected leaders and officials to make sure that all the Government’s welfare schemes reaches the deserving beneficiaries on time and people should always pursue one’s need to avail it.

Cultural troupes from various villages performed cultural shows to mark the event.

MDC (EM) 13 Kangchup, S Damma Vaiphei; Chairman VPC Leilon Block, Lunneimang Vaiphei and chief of L Tangnuam village, Hautinmang Vaiphei attended the occasion as the presidium members.