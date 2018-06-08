Protective thinking Zeliangrong Naga made orphan by Naga nationalism and what next? (Part- I)

Advocate Pakinrichapbo

I’ve chosen the given topic with a heavy heart for I weep for the whole Naga unity, not of the single state. Yet as days passed by, we see more sectarian tribe politics as a result of sub-tribe imperialism promoted by the influential Naga individuals supported by their respective tribe. I’ve stopped myself for years from penning down this article, but the complete absence of democratic spirit in the political outlook of tribes of Naga and man-made choice of tribe imperialism agendas in place of ‘’ONE PEOPLE-ONE VISION AGENDAS’’ by almost all the sub-tribes has given me no choice. I chose this topic to help open the eyes of good courageous Nagas to right the wrong of fellow Nagas picking on fellow Nagas based on belonging to different sub-tribes and villages. Also for the record, all self-claimed pro-Naga leaders implement wicked policies to promote the influence of their respective tribes. This further adds fuel to the already divided tribes bitterly fighting over the scare societal resources.

As long as we fanatically embrace our sub-tribe identity over Naga nationality, Naga unity will soon become a myth. If the Nagas fail to compromise on sub-tribe identity and learn to respect Rule of the law, the present trend of abuse of power by all a sundry will continue to dominate the social, political and economic live of the Nagas regardless of what form of government one lives in. What is essential right now is to set up a “one-people, one vision” agenda by granting Naga citizenship across all the Naga inhabited areas in order to protect our interests and promote our political influence in northeast regional politics. Even if we could not achieve political and administrative integration right away, well-planned “Naga citizenship” system is one way to save us from further disintegration. Nagas can never be united unless we make a necessary compromise on our tribal identity.

Without such compromises, Naga leaders speaking against tribalism and making a call for unity in public platforms will only remain a classic act by a showman and nothing else. Seeing the way we are with full of hidden agendas, one can only fathom where Nagas are heading, even though all Naga representatives at different levels are currently on the bandwagon to solve Naga problem. Or, are they, instead, unconsciously creating another Naga problem?

After meticulously examining the available historical records and the present circumstances of the Zeliangrongs, one can conclude that the repeat of the Zeliangrong divide is happening again. However, this time, the division of the community will put them in the worst situation, where they become easy pickings for other larger tribes to be exploited for their rich and plentiful land and resources. They will face the same fate of becoming one of the worst victims of any geopolitical tragedy suffered by our fellow “left-out Nagas” scattered by the arbitrary boundaries of four Indian states and Myanmar.

Short introduction on Zeliangrong:

Let me illustrate the problem of the Zeliangrong by citing a very brief history of its origins. This is because, as rightly mentioned by Confucius, to know the present, we should also know the past. The present Zeliangrong descended from a person named Nguibo. Later his three sons, Namgang, Rengbangbo and Kadi, became the fathers of the Zeliangrong, now living in the three states of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. Their dialects have evolved on the account of living separately for generations.

After the arrival of British, and with the later establishment of Union Govt. of India, the Zeliangrong were now categorized as one of the Schedule Naga tribes. Their present settlement after the traditional account of their exodus from Makhel ( Tahamzam in the Senapati district of Manipur) to Ramtingkabin (temporary shelter) and finally toward its permanent settlement at Chawangphungning (Oklong) situated at Senapati district. They then spread from Senapati districts, to Tamenglong districts and few other pockets of settlement in Songpi (Churachandpur district) as well as in the Imphal valley, to Peren, Dimapur, and Kohima districts in Nagaland and in the Dima Hasao (N.C. Hills) and Silchar in Assam.

Zeme, Liangmai, Rongmei (Maruangmai) and Puimei (Puimei is currently out of Zeliangrong fold due to unsettled differences) are named after their dialects that came at a later stage during and after the migration period from Makuilongdi. Unfortunately, the Colonial British Administration made a blunder mistake with the incorrect tribe name recognition as Kabui and Kutsa that was further corrupted to Kacha Nagas. Such creation of identity crisis on the accounts of the incorrect naming of their tribes have often led to name abuses even to this day, adding to identity crisis over division on having different preference on the usage of tribe names.

For instance, Zeme in Manipur and NC Hills Assam, they prefer to identify themselves as Zeme; whereas, Zeme in Nagaland, prefer to identify themselves as Zeliang. On the other hand, Rongmei in Manipur, settled in Imphal valley, prefer to identify themselves as Kabui in place of Rongmei (Maruangmai); whereas same Rongmei speaking groups settled in Tamenglong, Nagaland, Silchar, and NC Hills Assam prefer to identify themselves as Rongmei. Lastly, almost all the Liangmai in Manipur, prefer to identify themselves as Liangmai. However, Liangmai in Nagaland prefers to identify themselves as Zeliang.

Poor economic condition and dialect barriers hindrance to the Zeliangrong fraternity

What is ironic about the whole scenario is that majority of the Zeliangrong community; oppose “Zeliangrong” as their identity and fraternity.

This has much to do with issues regarding the competition to get a share in state government’s employment opportunities, reservations, and quotas that is further accentuated by dialect barriers and, most importantly, an insatiable thirst for occupying leadership post. Nevertheless, there are some awakened individuals, among the biased Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei, that see things beyond their groups’ interest and make sacrifices to keep the collective Zeliangrong identity alive and in remembering all the past and present sufferings and exploitations at the hands of other ethnic groups including our own Naga tribes (as Nagas have similar history of inter-village and inter-tribal conflicts).

Remarkably the fanatic emphasis on tribe identity based on their individual dialect has created havoc that has largely contributed to the disintegration of the Zeliangrong (Indeed, the same factor, dialect, has contributed to the disunity among the various Naga tribes). The negative consequence of fanatically emphasizing one’s own clan, village, and dialect succeeded in breaking up Zeliangrong, the descendents of Nguibo, into pieces. Not wanting the disintegration of the Zeliangrong community, farsighted individuals are now painstakingly taking up the task of putting together the entire broken piece, in spite of stiff opposition from their own tribe.

Lost and reclaim of Zeliangrong identity

After the mass exodus from Makuilongdi and coming into contact with the neighbours, both tribal and non tribal communities up to the period leading to the establishment of British Raj, the Zeliangrong has suffered a great deal of humiliations and inhuman crime, loss of lives, lands, and uprooting of its populace from earlier settlements. Contents of Zeliangrong folksongs are full of tragedies suffered by their forefathers and such folk songs are the evidence proving that forefathers have indeed suffered a great deal.

(To be contd)