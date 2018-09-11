Protest against secret killings goes on

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 10: Demanding justice for the five individuals killed by army’s 3 Corps CISU, a protest demonstration was staged today too at Sawombung.

The protesters shouted slogans which demanded mortal remains of Gypsy and Satish and abolition of AFSPA.

The protest demonstration was jointly organised by Meira Paibis of Sawombung and the JAC constituted against the killing of the five individuals.

The protesters urged the authority concerned to probe all the killings and award befitting punishment to all the army personnel found guilty.

While the bodies of Gypsy and Satish are being concealed till date, Th Prem, RK Ranel and Ph Naobi were also murdered by the 3 Corps CISU, the JAC alleged. EEVFAM president Renu Takhellambam, Human Rights Defender Manipur chairman Joy Chingakham, COHR chairman Phulindro Konsam and AMUCO vice-president NC Modhuchandra spoke at the protest demonstration.