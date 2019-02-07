Protest democratically : Police officers

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 6 : IGP (LO Zone1) Clay Khongsai has appealed to the people not to stage any kind of undemocratic protest and urged them to take prior permission from the District Magistrate concerned before holding any kind of protest demonstration or rally as CrPC 144 has been imposed in Imphal West and Imphal East.

Addressing reporters at the conference hall of SP Imphal West today evening, the senior police officer said that in the last few days a video clip of a protest has gone viral which shows the protesters shouting “Yelhoumi down down.”

This particular video clip has the potential to create communal tension and confrontation, he said and sought a clarification from those who organised the rally.

The Police Department is working to trace the origin of the video which has gone viral, he said and added that any protest should be staged in a democratic and dignified manner.

The IG also urged protesters not to block roads while carrying out their protest.

Imphal West SP Haobijam Jogeshchandra also appealed to the people not to block the roads during any protest and reminded all that CrPC 144 has been imposed in the twin capital districts.

As some important roads were blocked today, it caused immense inconvenience to the people, he said and added that there are many who use the road for customary and religious purposes. SP of Imphal East K Meghachandra who was also present at the media briefing said that as the World Bamboo Workshop is underway at Hatta Kangjeibung, there are delegates from 30 countries and it wouldn’t do good for the State to inconvenience their movement.

He also appealed against any undemocratic form of protest.