Protest on Feb 12

IMPHAL, Feb 8: CPI State secretary Laishram Sotin-kumar has announced that 9 political parties, namely AAP, AIFB, BSP, CPI, CPI (M), JDS, NCP, PRJA and RSP, have made all necessary preparations to launch an intense movement against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, on February 12.

Speaking to media persons at Irawat Bhawan today, Sotinkumar said that there is rising suspicion that the CAB might be produced and passed as a supplementary Bill in the Rajya Sabha on February 12 and as such, the 9 political parties have made necessary preparations to launch an intense agitation on the said day. He informed that leaders and members of the 9 political parties will organise road protest with the people in Imphal and other areas of the State as well, and appealed to all to support and take part in the protest.

The stand of the 9 political parties against the CAB remains unchanged till today, he added.

He further informed that the members of the 9 political parties will also take part in the sit in protest which will be organised by Secular Democratic Front, Manipur at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall tomorrow.