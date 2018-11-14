Protest staged

IMPHA, Nov 13: Staff of the various subordinate Courts of Imphal East and West, staged a protest concerning one Md Mujibur Rahaman, chowkidar of Cheirap Court complex, sustaining a bullet injury on the night of November 7 which also happened to be Diwali.

The sit in protest was organized by the All Manipur Civil and Session Court Employees Association (AMCSCEA).

Speaking to media persons, one of the Court staff said that the incident happened on Diwali night when Md Mujibar Rahaman was hit on his left hand by a bullet which was fired from an unknown source.

Stating that the victim had to be rushed to RIMS for treatment of the bullet injury, the staff added that they strongly condemn such a violent incident and appealed to the authority concerned to investigate the case.