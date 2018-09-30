Protester, arsonist remanded to judicial custody

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 29: An individual arrested by Imphal West district police in con-nection with the protest demonstration of throwing eggs at the posters of Chief Minister N Biren and another individual arrested for torching an auto-rickshaw yesterday, were produced before the Duty Magistrate today and remanded to judicial custody till October 13.

This was stated by Haobijam Jogeshchandra, Imphal West SP during a press conference held at Imphal West SP conference hall today evening where the remanded individuals were produced before the media persons after the press conference.

He mentioned that yesterday, at around 5 am, police received reliable information that one Face- book user having profile name “Erendro Leichom-bam” was posting hate speeches on his timeline which incite enmity, hatred or ill-will among the people.

In one of the timeline updates, which was posted on September 27, at around 7.32 pm, a video clip was uploaded showing Erendro Leichombam and his team protesting against the incumbent Government by throwing eggs on the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Professor AP Pandey, Chief Minister N Biren, Manipur University Pro-VC Prof K Yugindro and Registrar in-charge Prof Shyamkesho, which were displayed on a wall.

On further checking the timeline, one more timeline came up where updates like “Heingang gi Hui Ngaore” (The Dog of Heingang has gone mad) were posted on August 11.

The comments of the post were further checked and it was found that the very post contained alarming statements that intended to create or promote enmity/hatred or ill-will between different regional groups.

As such, an FIR case was registered by police for investigation.

During the course of the investigation, one individual identified as Ningthoujam Popilal Singh (23) s/o N Ramesh of Phayeng Mayai Leikai was arrested yesterday at around 1.30 pm.

The arrested person was produced before Court today and remanded into judicial custody for further investigation of the case, the SP added. On the other hand, at around 1.22 pm yesterday, police received an information that one diesel auto-rickshaw (MN01AB- 0207) coming from Tiddim side towards Imphal bazaar, was burnt after pouring petrol on it by an unknown passenger who boarded the said auto-rickshaw after reaching Keishampat Thokchom Leikai (along Wahengbam Leikai road) in front of Manipur Rural Bank, Imphal.

The arson inflicted burn injuries to the driver and one passenger of the auto-rickshaw apart from badly damaging the vehicle. The SP claimed that the crime was committed by the unknown culprit in collusion with other agitators of the 48 hours Statewide bandh/general strike called by six student organisations in connection with the Manipur University crisis.

He informed that the cost of damages could not be ascertained but the cost of the auto-rickshaw alone is Rs 2,05,000.

At such, a suo- moto case was registered at the City PS, the SP added. During the course of investigation of the case, one individual Philem Baleshwor alias Dara Singh (24) s/o Ph Badal of Moirang Shribon Leikai and a volunteer of DESAM, was arrested at around 5 pm in connection with the burning of the auto-rickshaw.

The arrested person was produced before the duty Magistrate and remanded to judicial custody for necessary legal procedure, the SP concluded.