Protester held

IMPHAL, Sep 28: A member of the Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) who reportedly took part in staging a symbolic protest demonstration of smashing eggs against photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren yesterday has been pulled up by police.

Popilal Ningthoujam (23) of Phayeng was apprehended by police from Wisdom English School, Phayeng Mayai Leikai this morning where he is serving as the Headmaster.

PRJA members and supporters today staged a protest demonstration in connection with the MU crisis during which they smashed eggs against photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Biren, suspended VC Prof AP Pandey, VC in-charge Prof Yugindro and Registrar in-charge Prof M Shyamkesho.

Pictures of the protest demonstration were circulated in social media.

Meanwhile, Wisdom English School has condemned the arrest of their Headmaster Popilal Ningthoujam.