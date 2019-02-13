Protesters target residences of MLAs

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Feb 12 : A large number of anti-CAB protesters today stormed and vandalised a house of MLA Paonam Brojen at Wangjing-Heirok junction who was elected on Congress ticket but later switched loyalty to BJP.

On the other hand a group of about 50 people coming from the direction of Okram Chuthek and Bashikhong stoned the house of Works Minister Th Biswajit at Ningomthongjao today at about 7 pm.

Notably, the MLA’s house is currently used as the office of BJP Wangjing Tentha Mandal.

A large number of protesters who were blocking Imphal-Moreh highway at Wangjing took out a protest rally at around 2 pm today. They marched to the Wangjing Wangkhei residence of MLA Brojen demanding the MLA to state his position on the contentious Bill.

But the protesters were blocked by a strong police team. After communication through telephone, it was found that the MLA was out of the State.

Nonetheless, the MLA’s PRO S Jayadeva came to the scene and assured that he would convey all the messages given by the people to the MLA.

After turning back from Wangjing Tentha, the protesters marched to Wangjing-Heirok junction and vandalised another house of the MLA which is used as office of BJP Wangjing-Tentha Mandal.

Apart from vandalising the office, the protesters burnt the signboard of the office. As police fired smoke bombs and tear gas shells to control the situation, the protesters retaliated by pelting stones. The situation was brought under control only after arrival of police reinforcement led by Thoubal SP S Gautam.

One Tekcham Naobi (25) s/o T Shyam of Wangjing Tekcham Leikai sustained injuries as he was hit by a tear gas shell.

Naobi was first rushed to Thoubal district hospital before he was referred to RIMS where he is currently undergoing treatment.