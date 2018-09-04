Protests continue against FA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 3: Meira Paibis and local clubs along National Highway 37 Imphal-Jiribam road, held mass sit in protests along Sagolband road, from Wahengbam Leikai to Langjing Achouba today

The sit in protest cum street corner agitation was organised by the Meira Paibis and club members of the various localities, under the banner of United Committee Manipur (UCM) against the Framework Agreement signed between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) and as a warning against any kind of attempt to harm the interests of the State just to please a particular community.

Protest demonstrations were carried out at Sagolband Salam Leikai, Meino Leirak, Moirang Leirak, Mabudhou Mantri Leikai, Ingudam Leirak, Tera Bazaar, Takyel Kolom Leikai and Langjing Achouba Mamang Leikai.

According to a woman who participated the sit in protest, the FA signed between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government on August 3, 2015, has raised apprehension in the minds of the people.

She continued that any attempt to extend Article 371 A or any such similar Constitutional provision will not be tolerated by the people as it will polarize different communities of the State.

The secretive nature of the agreement has led to a situation where the relationship between the various communities is unpredictable now, they added.

The protesters carried placards with slogans warning against any harm to the interests of Manipur just to please a particular community, demanding the Central Government to refrain from creating communal tension, warning against ethnic division in Manipur and opposing Sixth Schedule etc.

Leaders of the UCM also visited the protest sites and held street corner meetings to highlight the Framework Agreement to the Meira Paibis and club members.