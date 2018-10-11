Prowling big cats terrify Spt

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Oct 10: Prowling tigers are triggering fear among the villagers of Sangkhumei village in Senapati district, Manipur, as the wild animals attack cattle and other domestic animals. The villagers also fear that the wild animals may attack villagers.

With reports of sighting the big cats reaching the State Forest Department, a team from the department has been sent to investigate the case, said a source from the Forest Department on being inquired.

Sangkhumei village is located about 60 km north-west of Senapati headquarters. The village falls under Wilong sub division.

Elders of the village informed that at least four to five tigers are believed to be in the village vicinity for sometime now. Some villagers have seen the tigers, according to the village elders. They said that the tigers have been attacking buffaloes, cows and goats.

The villagers said that these tigers have even come as close as the backyard of a house recently along Maram-Peren road near Sangkhumei village to hunt goats.

Recent cases of buffaloes, cows and goats being killed by predatory animals (tigers) have alarmed the villagers.

According to a villager whose goats have fallen prey to the tigers, big cats injured as many as six goats on October 7 along Maram-Peren road. Roaring sounds of the tigers are reportedly heard by villagers at night.

A village elder informed that the number of tigers has increased from just two to four or five since the past 3 years.

Now that it has become a threat to human existence, hunters are reportedly on the move to kill the tigers.

Meanwhile, the villagers have earnestly appealed the State Government and the Forest Department to consider the report “seriously and urgently” and deal the matter at the earliest.