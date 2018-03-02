PSC prevail over PTCC in 4th MCA Plate Tourney

IMPHAL, Mar 1 : PSC, Khuyathong today rode on Pratyush Jaswal and Prasantajit to thump PTCC, Patsoi by 76 runs in a Group C league match of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 organised at Langthabal Public ground under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association.

PTCC were made to rue their decision of fielding first as Pratyush made a superb beginning slamming 87 runs in 117 balls. Prasantajit was also in his best form today hitting an outstanding 58 runs in 45 balls in this inning helping PSC to post 208 runs for 3 in 35 overs.

Dominic and Santosh of PTCC were able to claim one wicket each in the first inning.

The second inning saw PTCC trying hard to gather momentum but failed miserably to wrapped up the inning at 132 runs in 33.3 overs giving away full points to the Khuyathong side. Sohail Akram of PTCC scored 28 runs in this inning while Deepak and Sushil added 19 runs and 17 runs respectively.

Kenney of PSC performed extremely well today taking 4 wickets alone and later won the man of the match award while his compatriot Sourav Biswas and Rakesh Sarmakas went on to pick 1 wicket and 2 wickets respectively in this inning to give PSC a 76 run victory.