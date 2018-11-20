Pseudoginseng seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 19: Forest Beat Office, Koirengei, detained four individuals of Senapati, along with 14 sacks of Pseudoginseng which were being smuggled to Moreh.

According to an official source, the officials caught the four individuals while they were transporting the Pseudoginseng in sacks inside two Maruti Eco vans. Informing that the detained individuals are being questioned, the source explained that Pseudoginseng, which are bought at Rs 20-30 per kgs, will be sold at Rs 10,000 per kg at Moreh.