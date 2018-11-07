Public buildings Inspection by civil engineers stressed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 6: Big buildings particularly public buildings like schools, offices, hospitals and markets demand inspection and assessment by civil engineers.

Sources including those at the State PWD said that it would be prudent for the Government to instruct civil engineers to inspect all major buildings and see whether they are still safe in the event of earthquakes.

Even though many structures including the two Ima Keithels were damaged by earthquakes in the past, only a few building like the Ima Keithels were repaired, said the sources.

Apart from Government buildings, major buildings constructed by private individuals like schools, hospitals etc too need inspection by civil engineers, said the sources.

There are so many private schools and private hospitals in the State but nobody knows whether these structures were built with the expertise and knowledge of civil engineers.

Meanwhile, RIMS authority and the institute’s engineers have discussed whether the hospital’s structures which are around 60 years should be repaired or re-constructed.

One civil engineer of PWD was also present at the meeting but a final decision has not been adopted yet,

In the meantime, many private school founders have been seeking earthquake safety clearance from PWD for their school buildings.

Whether these private schools and hospitals can withstand strong earthquakes or not, whether patients and young students can be evacuated are some questions which demands immediate attention of the Government in view of the fact that Manipur is located in a highly active seismic zone, said the sources.

Given the State’s vulnerability to earthquakes, there is a need to re-assess safety status of all school buildings and hospitals by civil engineers, the sources added.