Public convention on FA, key issues on Sep 22

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 28: The Committee on Political Parties (CPP) has convened a State level convention on September 22 for threadbare deliberation on the burning issues of the State such as the Framework Agreement, border pillar row, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Manipur University crisis etc.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here this afternoon, CPP convenor RK Anand said that the convention would be participated by not only political parties but also intellectuals and the public.

The changing dynamics of the Framework Agreement which was signed with a hidden agenda have been posing serious threats to Manipur civilization and the integrity of the State, Anand said.

He then urged the State Government to convene a session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly by September 15 to deliberate on the changing dynamics of the Framework Agreement.

The Government of India has been deceiving crores of peoples of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh at the highest level by giving undue importance to an armed group which has 2000/3000 cadres.

There is a growing need to sign an agreement between the Government of India on one side and the States of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on the other before a final solution to the Indo-Naga peace process is worked out, Anand asserted.

The Government of India has been talking about extending Article 371A with some modifications or granting of the 6th Schedule.

The CPP was formed to facilitate threadbare discussion on all the key issues of the State on a proper platform. It is not a political alliance.

The CPP has three convenors but one representative of BSP has replaced one of the convenors as NEIDP has forged an alliance with BJP, Anand said.

Ex-MLA Ng Bijoy observed that the 213th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs contains certain critical points which can lead to disintegration of Manipur.

Of all the immigrants who would be allowed to settle in the country as per the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Muslims have been excluded which implies blatant violation of the Constitution’s Preamble by BJP, Dr Bijoy said.

CPI National executive member Dr M Nara said that CPP is a platform set up to facilitate threadbare discussion of all the burning issues and not a political alliance.

The situation is rather confusing to all the people and many have started questioning whether a Government exists in the State in reality. Given this grim scenario, CPP decided to hold a State level convention on September 22. With BJP’s disposition of keeping Manipur University under the control of their chosen men, one cannot assume that the Manipur University crisis has been resolved, Dr Nara said.