Public discourse backs ST demand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 9: A one day public discourse on incorporation of Meitei/Meetei in the list of Scheduled Tribe under the Constitution of India was held at Mayang Imphal Durga Puja Mandir.

The public discourse organized by the Schedule Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) was attended by the students of CT higher Secondary School and local people of Mayang Imphal.

L Romesh Meitei (Convener STDCM), Thokchom Ito (Councillor, Mayang Imphal Municipal Council), Irom Ravi (BJP Mandal Mayang Imphal president), Ibomcha Leitanthem (social activist), Ch Ashokumar (president Mayang Imphal Welfare Club) and Yambem Laba (former chairman of Manipur Human Rights Commission) attended the public discourse as dignitaries and resource persons.

Convener of STDC L Romesh Meitei said the foremost objective is to protect the land of indigenous people in Manipur. Secondly, incorporation of Meetei/Meitei in the list of Scheduled Tribe status will enhance economic development through various reservation schemes. He further said, after 1950 there was a division between the hills and the valley and Constitutionally hill areas were given the status of scheduled land and that privilege doesn’t apply to the valley due to general status. It brings disharmony among the plain people and highlanders in contemporary context. If the valley people were granted the ST status there will be unity and peace among all the indigenous people of Manipur, Romesh said.

In the coming ten to twenty years, thirty two countries will be connected through Trans Asian Highway and Railway. Millions of people will be coming, multi national companies will do business here, if we don’t protect our land, capitalism or bourgeois class will annihilate the indigenous people. The Government needs to enact a protective mechanism before it’s too late for the sake of future generations, he added.