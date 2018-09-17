Public discourse on ST status held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 16: A public discourse on inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe list of the Constitution of India was jointly organized by Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee (STDCM) and Moirang Hanuba Youth Club Development Committee (MHYCDC) at the community hall of Tera Moirang Hanuba today.

The public discourse was attended by STDCM convenor L Romesh, VP Dhiraj Yumnam, secretary-in-charge K Bhogendrajit, Moirang Hanuba Nupi Chaokhat Khongthang Lamjing Lup president L Kadam Devi and Ward Member S Shantibala Devi, among others as the presidium members.

Speaking at the gathering, Dhiraj observed that enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list of the Constitution of India is not a difficult task for the Government as ST list is an already established provision of the Constitution of India and there is no need to enact new legislation in this connection. He went on to opine that there should be no controversy in claiming Meiteis/Meeteis as ST since the said community is one among the indigenous communities of Manipur.

However, there are many people who don’t favour inclusion of Meiteis/Meeteis in the ST list as they think that the community will get some Constitutional protection. It will not be any exaggeration to say that those who oppose inclusion of Meiteis/Meeteis in the ST list are anti-Meitei/Meetei people and it is this force (be it a group of people or Government) which advocates and supporters of the campaign for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST category have to fight tooth and nail.

A strong and collective movement is a must to fight and overcome those forces which have been opposing inclusion of Meiteis/Meeteis in the ST list and it may take extra effort. However, the movement will definitely bear fruit like the movement for Statehood, he added. It may be mentioned here that STDCM had withdrawn its proposed decision of banning construction works of the railway project in the State from September 16 onwards after an agreement was reached between the said committee and the State Government during a meeting held at the CM Secretariat yesterday.