Public discussion on drugs organised

IMPHAL, Aug 22: In continuation of its measures to eradicate intoxicating substances from the society, Coalition Against Drugs & Alcohol (CADA) Kakching District Committee organised a public discussion on adverse effects of illegal drugs on the society and role of people in dealing with drug menace at Rural Youth Development Organisation (RYDO) ground, Sekmaijin Khunou in Kakching district yesterday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with RYDO.

President of CADA Kakching District Committee, Sorokhaibam Nenna; Pradhan of Sekmaijin Gram Panchayat, Yumlembam Premkumar; Up Pradhan Laishram Anandi; Member of Ward No 6, Laishram Thembi and former president of RYDO, Thingujam Babudhon were present as presidium members.

Taking part in the discussion programme as resource persons, secretary general of All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation & Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj) and CADA president advocate Y Ratankumar spoke on relevant topics.