Public discussion held

IMPHAL, Sep 3: In connection with the ensuing 5th Panchayat General Election to be held on October 7, Yaipha Lamjing Nupi Lup organised a public discussion at Khurai Thoidingjam Library Hall today. During the discussion programme, all the Pradhan, Zilla Parishad and Member candidates of Khurai Nandeibam Gram Panchayat were made to express the reasons for contesting the election and what they would do if they win the election.