Public meet demands protection of Sahirok river

IMPHAL, Dec 22: Senjam Khunou and Senjam Chirang Joint Development Organisation, Phumlou Gram Panchayat (GP), Lairenkabi-Kadangband GP, Phayeng GP, Mayang Langjing GP, Khurkhul GP, Loitang Khunou Village Committee, Leimakhong Chingmang Youth Club, Kanto Youth Club, Moibung Khunou Youth Club and Awang Sekmai Protection Committee organised a public meeting at Senjam Khunou Youth Club ground today urging the State Government to issue a notification prohibiting construction of pig pen or any such structures near the banks of Sahirok river so as to protect the river.

The meeting resolved to take up necessary actions against any projects or works which would pollute or block the water of Sahirok river that provides water for more than 40,000 people.

The participants of the meeting also urged the State Government to take up necessary legal actions against those responsible for shooting and injuring one Chingsubam Ramesh (44) s/o (L) Ngouthoi of Senjam Chi-rang on December 16, when the people of the villages went to urge the locals of Haraothel village not to pollute the river water.

The meeting deliberated that Haraothel village is located at 40-Senjam Khunou (Sheet number 4), Imphal West and as such should be under the jurisdiction of Sekmai police station.

It was also resolved that no developmental works or any private construction works should be executed at Haraothel village without prior approval of Senjam Khunou and Senjam Chirang. Speaking at the meeting, Senjam Khunou and Senjam Chirang Joint Development Organisation joint secretary Khongbantabam Alexander claimed that Haraothel belonged to Senjam Khunou and Senjam Chirang and warned against giving a new name to the area by the tribes who settled in the area later.

He elaborated that during 1927 to 1928, the area was presented to Senjam Khunou and Senjam Chirang by the Manipur State Durbar. Additionally, a Manipur Gazette published on December 26, 2016, lists the area as falling under Sheet number 4, 40- Senjam Khunou, Imphal West district, he added.

Alexander further conveyed that on December 28, last year, a State Government order gave some parts of 40- Senjam Khunou and 47- Koutruk to the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports for the construction of the National Sports University. During that time, a local from Haraothel village filed a petition to the Court but the Court dismissed the petition on October 4, this year, after the said petitioner failed to provide appropriate proofs/ documents.

Claiming that he has the documents and data to back up these claims, Alexander said that there are no issues of land dispute at Haraothel and the recent issues has no connection whatsoever with the construction of the National Sports University. Explaining that the State Government categorise the land into valley village reserved forest, open reserved forest and hills reserved forest, the joint secretary warned that it would not be wise to confuse the three terms with one another.