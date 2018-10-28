Public meet

IMPHAL, Oct 27: A public consultative meeting held today at Tarung village community hall here resolved that Zeliangrong, Chiru and Kharam villages located within Henglep, Saitu Gamphazol, Kangpokpi and Tadubi Assembly constituencies should be merged with Noney (Longmai) or Tamenglong districts as and when district boundaries are de-demarcated subsequent upon creation of seven new districts.

The consultative meeting was attended by leaders of Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeliangrong Youth Front, Zeliangrong Students’ Union, village chiefs/chairmen, members of village authority from Zeliangrong, Chiru and Kharam villages, social leaders, religious leaders, women leaders and general public.

According to a joint press release issued by Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeliangrong Youth Front, Zeliangrong Students’ Union, Zeliangrong, Chiru and Kharam people living under Henglep, Saitu Gamphazol, Kangpokpi and Tadubi Assembly Constituencies have decided to merge their villages with Noney (Longmai) district or Tamenglong district depending on geographical or topographical situation.

The consultative meeting agreed to submit a memorandum to the competent authority for necessary action to this effect.

This decision was adopted for administrative convenience after taking into account the contiguity of Zeliangrong, Chiru and Kharam villages and their compactness with Noney or Tamenglong district as compared to Henglep, Saitu Gamphazol, Kangpokpi and Tadubi Assembly Constituencies.

Apart from authorising Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeliangrong Youth Front, and Zeliangrong Students’ Union to coordinate and work with all the stake holders till the demand is fulfilled, the consultative meeting further decided to extend maximum cooperation and support to the State Government so as to materialize the demand at the earliest, it added.