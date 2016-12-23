Public rally for peace, stability

IMPHAL, Dec 22: A mass public rally was organised today by the Thangmeiband Rongmei Village Authority council demanding the State and Central Government to bring a swift solution to end the hardships faced by the people.

Around 2000 people participated in the peace rally which started from Tarung community hall and reached Khuyathong turning point passing through all the major routes of Thangmeiband before coming back again to the community hall where a public meeting was also organised.

Adunna Malangmei, convenor of the Council, urged the State and Central Governments to establish a diplomatic negotiation with the organisations concerned taking into account the plights of the people burdened by the economic blockade.

Just like people belonging to different communities like Meitei, Rongmei, Liyangmei, Kom, Tangkhul, Jou, Kuki, Koirang, Chiru, Anal, Maring etc coexist in Thangmeiband, he appealed to all the different communities in the State to maintain a harmonious relationship with one another.

Condemning the economic blockade, Adunna Malangmei pointed out that people of all communities have been affected by it and termed it as a crime against humanity.

People from Tarung, Neikhalong, Thanlon, Guigailong, Grace Colony, Komrem, Langol Laimanai, Langol Lanthungching, Muji Namthalong, Lungdaijang, Dimdaijang and Lamphel Koireng participated in the public rally along with all the Thangmeiband Clubs.

LJP condemns Government’s lacklustre attitude regarding the economic blockade issue.