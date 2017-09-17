Public works to be priority : CM

Imphal, Sep 16 (DIPR) :In continuation of the review meeting to assess the projects/schemes being taken up by various departments in the State from last Wednesday, Chief Minister N Biren today chaired a review meeting of 14 departments to discuss the targets of the developmental projects or schemes undertaken by different Government Departments which are to be completed in the current year 2017-18. The review meeting was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister asserted that the need of the hour is to give priority to public oriented developmental works for the growth and progress of the State.

The Chief Minister stated that if the Government cannot provide or deliver good governance and benefits to the poorest of the poor of the State then there is no significance of having a Government.

While discussing the schemes under IT Department, N Biren said that IT is one such area which is in the priority list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that without Information Technology one cannot bring digital revolution in the State.

He said that the Common Service Centres (CSCs) operating in the State should act as service points for various welfare schemes of different departments. He said that any Nationalised bank that is willing to provide assistance to the people would be given advantage to open up their branches in the hill areas of the State.

The review meeting continued for around four hours which included IT, TA and Hills, Tourism, Higher and Technical Education, School Education, YAS, SCERT, Health, Revenue etc.

Setting up of digital village, digitization of cadastral maps and integration with records of rights, decentralised recruitment of teachers, transparent and automated transfer policy etc. were discussed during the meeting.

Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries, Commissioners and Directors of various departments attended the meeting.