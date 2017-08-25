‘Pulsar 160NS’ launched

IMPHAL, Aug 24: Manipur Motors, Mantripukhri today announced the launch of ‘Pulsar 160NS’ motorcycle. The vehicle was unveiled by the Manipuri film actor Gokul Athokpam.

Gagan K Mahapatra, Regional Manager (Service), Bajaj Auto Limited, HC Jain, GM, Manipur Motors and Showroom Manager, M Joshikanta were present at the event.

According to Sales Manager Yogesh K Panday, ‘Pulsar 160NS’ is the most powerful 160cc bike in the market. The vehicle has the weight of 142 kg and has 5 speed gear box and 4 valve engine with the maximum speed of 120 kmph.

It is available at M/s Manipur Motors, currently in black/ grey colour only with the ex-showroom price of Rs. 86,109, he informed.