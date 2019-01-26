IMPHAL, Jan 25: International Observation Committee on Puya Meithaba (ICOP) Kangleipak, organised Black Day observation in connection with the Commemoration Day of the 290th Puya Meithaba, at Alpha BCI Memorial School, Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai today.

Joint Director of SCERT, Manipur, Jim Thingujam, ICOP chairman RV Mingthing, All Manipur Recognised Private School Welfare Association secretary Joy Khuman, Laininghal Phullo Charitable Trust managing trustee Ningthoukhongjam Chaoba and ICOP convenor Moirangthem Naokhamba Meetei attended the event as the presidium members.

Yek Salai Taret flag was also hoisted at half mast as a part of the event. Speaking at the event, Jim Thingujam said that the observation of Puya Meithaba by ICOP has a significant meaning and importance for the State.

The incident of burning the sacred texts/scriptures, which is regarded as a black day for the people of the State, has been observed since 1978 with the objective of ensuring the younger generation remember the incident as well as to bring unity in the State, he added.

He continued that the people of Manipur were disheartened by the burning of the Puyas but the gradual inclusion of Meitei Mayek in the schools and educational institutes today can be taken as a sign of revival of the lost texts.

On the other hand, ICOP convenor Moirangthem Naokhamba said that the Yek Salai Taret flag is hoisted at half mast and the Black Day is observed from today till January 27, as remembrance of the burning of the sacred Puyas at Kangla Uttra in 1709.

He informed that the day is also observed across 52 schools of the State by the students wearing black badges and added that the Commemoration Day of the 290th Puya Meithaba will be observed at Menjor Multipurpose Research Centre and Unity Park, Thoubal district and added that Maichou Ningsing award will be given to Takhellambam Amubi of Keinou while Chingmi Tami Nungshi Lipun award will be presented to Angaiyung Tangkhul of Ukhrul.

A play, Kangleipakta 1709 Puya Meithaba, by Shumang Leela Council will be showcased to the people on the day as well. Titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba will also be present as well, he added.