PWD notifies

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : The Chief Engineer of PWD Imphal East Division has issued a notice prohibiting passage of any kind of vehicles (loading/ unloading) over Kiyamgei Bashikhong RCC bridge at Kiyamgei Mayai Leikai, which connects Kiyamgei and Panthoibi bazaar, after it was found to be partly damaged and a big gap was discovered between adjoining pier on the western side of the bridge.