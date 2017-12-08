PWD quarters leased out ?

IMPHAL, Dec 7: Some employees who have been allotted PWD quarters have been leasing out the same quarters to second parties.

There are around 709 PWD quarters in and around Imphal city. These quarters are located at Babupara, Sanjenthong Tribal Colony, Majorkhul, DM College campus, 2nd MR Gate, Lamphelpat, Langol Housing Complex and National Games Village.

Under its Sub-Division No 2, BD-2, the department has 46 Type-V quarters, nine Type-IV quarters and 10 Type-VI quarters at Lamphelpat and 214 quarters of Types A, B and C at Langol Housing Complex.

Moreover, there are 430 quarters of Types III and IV at Langol Housing Complex.

Even though all these quarters were allotted to Government employees, many of them have leased out their quarters to second parties while some quarters were found locked, sources informed.

Works Department, taking due note of this discrepancy, has started examining the matter.

On the other hand, PDA is yet to hand over 135 quarters constructed for the 1999 National Games to PWD, the sources said. Nonetheless, PWD has sought a report from PDS seeking details of the quarters it (PWD) constructed for the National Games and to whom they have been allotted, the sources added.