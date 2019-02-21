PWG cadre involved in placing IED at Catholic School held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 20 : In a major breakthrough, Mani-pur Police along with Keithelmanbi Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) launched a joint operation and apprehended the perpetrators who were involved in placing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) outside the gate of Catholic School, Can-chipur on February 14 for which KCP (PWG) had claimed responsibility.

Speaking to reporters at the conference hall of the SP of Imphal West today, SP Haobijam Jogeshchandra said that after the IED was detected concerted efforts were made to obtain inputs about the individuals involved in the incident.

On February 19, a specific input was received regarding presence of a suspected cadre of KCP (PWG) in Imphal West district, he said and added that acting on the input a joint team of Imphal West Commandos and Keithelmanbi Battalion launched a swift operation to nab the suspected cadre.

The cadre was apprehended from Takyelpat area along with two extortion letters of KCP (PWG).

The cadre has been identified as Sagolsem Sanatom- ba Singh and he has confessed his involvement in placing the IED outside the school along with another cadre, said the SP and added that later one blue coloured Honda Activa (Registration Number MN01Q/6064) which was used for transporting the IED to the school was also confiscated.

Another accused who had planted the IED bomb along with Sanatomba is still at large and district police are making all efforts to arrest him. ;Based on the information provided by Sagolsem Sanatomba Singh, a follow on operation was launched by the team at Lamphelpat area and two more cadres of KCP (PWG) were apprehended.

During search of their house one .32 mm pistol (US made) along with one magazine, 23 live rounds of .32 mm pistol and 29 extortion demand notes of KCP (PWG) were recovered.

One maroon coloured Bajaj Discover Motorcycle (Registration number MN04B/6821) which was being used by the cadres was also confiscated.

The SP further said that the apprehended cadres revealed that they are part of the module of KCP (PWG) and have been actively involved in carrying out extortion activities in Imphal valley. All three individuals along with the recovered items are now in police custody for further legal action and they were produced before the media persons along with the seized articles after the media briefing.