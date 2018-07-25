PYC-A emerge champions of 6th PYC State Level Open 7-A Side Football tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 24 : Phouden Youth Club (PYC)-A defeated Kairang Khombidok by 5-3 goals via penalty after a 2-2 draw to clinch the champions title of the 6th State Level Open 7-A Side Football Tournament organised by PYC, Phouden at its playground since March 25 with 18 teams taking part in it.

Both teams started the game cautiously until Chaoba of Kairang Khombidok side found the breakthrough in the 30th minute and put his team ahead with a 1-0 lead. Akbar of the same team then doubled their advantage with a clinical shot in the 43rd minute.

The hosts, however, made a late surge and it as in the 46th minute that Md Sahidur banged in the first goal for his team before his compatriot Patrick drew level in the 58th minute denying the Kairang Khombidok side from taking home the match.

The game ended in a 2-2 stalemate and in the shoot-out the hosts were able to slot 5 goals against Kairang Khombidok side’s three goal to settle the game 7-5.

The final match of the tournament was witnessed by Th Lokeshwar Singh, MLA Khundrakpam AC; K Meghachandra, MLA Wangkhem AC; Md Nizamuddin, Up-Adhyaksha Kakching Zilla Parishad and Md Shirajuddin, social worker as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners and other participants latter.

Winners PYC, Phouden were feted with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 while Kairang Khombidok were contented with Rs 30,000 along with runners up trophy.

PYC-A’s Premkumar, Md Sahidur and Patrick bagged the best goalkeeper, best player and man of the final match prizes of Rs 2,000 while Chaoba of Kairang Kombidok side claimed the top scorer award of the tournament worth Rs 2,000.