PYC, JYC Jairolpokpi victorious in district-level Haricharan Football

Jiribam, Aug 26: PYC Phaitol trounced Echel Club Dibong by 6-0 while JYC Jairolpokpi win against Lalpa-ni Star Club by 2-1 in the 13th District-level Sub-junior Boys (15 years and below) Football Tournament 2017 for N Haricharan Singh Trophy 2017, which is organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association at the Jiribam Govt Higher Secondary School ground.

In the first match, the onslaught of PYC began very early with Sangboy (J No.7) opening the account in the 10th minute. And that was just the beginning. He almost beat the daylight out of the Echel Club’s defenders as he added three more goals around the mid second-half. With Than-gkur (J no.5)’s one goal in the 15th minute, PYC was leading by 2-0 by half-time. In a gap of five minutes between 60th and 65th mins, PYC scored four goals, which included Sangboy’s three, to take the tally to six.

It was the winning team that began the attack in the second match too. Lallien-thang (J No.6) scored a beauty in the 25th minute and JYC was leading by 1-0 at break time. Jacob (J No.10) netted another goal at the beginning of the second half. Lalpani Star Club looked confidence for a while when George (J No.11) beat his opponent’s goalkeeper in the 69th minute, however as the result showed, that turned out to be the one and only goal.