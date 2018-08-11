PYC thrash RYC 10-0 in quarter final league stage clash

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 10 : PYC, Phaitol made a remarkable start in the quarter final league stage of the 15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament 2018 with an overwhelming 10-0 win over RYC, Ramgaijang today.

Mangchungnung shone in this match scoring a hattrick (18′, 24′, 46′) while Seithang contributed two goals (6′, 42′).

The other scorer of the Phaitol side against the lacklustre RYC were, Amoz (3′), William (27′), Letngam (60′), Lalrourow (62′) and Jangougin (68′).

SYC, Lalpani will take on Mokamlung FC tomorrow in the third quarter final fixture (league) of the tournament.