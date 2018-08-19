PYC thrash SBNYC 5-1 in Inungangbi Memorial Football

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Aug 18 : PYC, Phaitol who thrashed RYC 10-1 in the first Group Y quarter final league round of the ongoing 15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament sealed the semi-final berth with a dominating 5-1 win over SBNYC, Jirighat in a very one sided match today.

PYC, Phaitol rode on William’s brace and Laldhoni’s hattrick to seal the huge 5-1 win over the Jirighat side today. PYC started the game on the front foot but SBNYC were able to hold the pressure till William took the honour to open up in the 27th minute before making his way for second goal in the 60th minute. L Laldhoni carried on the momentum scoring his first in the 31st to hand PYC 2-0 lead.

The early portion of the second half saw SBNYC try hard to return into the game and their hard work eventually paid off when Surjit Telli sent home the ball in the 48th minute to make it 2-1. SBNYC could not improve more as William and Laldhoni proved to be constant threats. After William struck his second gaol in the 60th minute the baton was passed on to Laldhoni who indeed succeeded in slotting two goals back to back in the 65th and the 68th minute to wrap up the game 5-1.

Chikim FC who went down 1-2 to Mokamlung FC on Friday will meet Lalpani SYC tomorrow in the first match while SBNYC will take on RYC, Ramgaijang in the second match.