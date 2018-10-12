PYDC, CHMDYA emerge champions in Sub Junior Kho-Kho championship

IMPHAL, Oct 11: PYDC Cherapur defeated SCEASDO Heirok 4-3 in Girls Group A league match while CHMDYA Salungpham downed RYC Keibi 7-6 in Girls Group B league match of the ongoing 30th Sub Junior Kho-Kho Championship 2018 organised by Salungpham Youth Sporting & Cultural Association (SYSCA) under Manipur Amateur Kho-Kho Association (MAKKA) at Salungpham Public ground today.

In another another Girls Group A league match, RUC Khangabok overpowered SYSCA 13-9 while CHMYDA defeated SYSCA 11-8.

In Group A Boys league match, SCEASDO Heirok beat JAKA Kakching by 4-2 points while CHMYDA Sangaiyumpham outclassed SYA Salungpham 12-6. CYDC overpowered BASU by 11-5 pts while SYVA defeated RVC by 20-18 points. In Group B league match, ASKKA beat SYSCA by 12-7 points. Some matches were put on hold due to heavy shower.