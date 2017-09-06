Qualification revised

IMPHAL, Sep 5: The Manipur Public Service Commission has revised the essential qualification for the post of Child Development Project Officer in Social Welfare Department to include candidates with Masters’ Degree in Psychology as per the direction of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Manipur.

A press release issued by the Secretary of MPSC further stated that the on-line form submission has started from September 1.

It also pointed out that revised the advertisement for the post of Principal of Government Colleges in Higher Education Department as per the direction of Higher and Technical Education Department, Government of Manipur and the details are available at http://mpscmanipur.gov.in.

The last date of form submission has been extended to September 11, it added.