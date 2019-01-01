Fr Paul Lelen Haokip

The quality of your life depends the quality of your thought. The quality of your thought hangs heavily on the excellence of your mental health and physical vibrancy. Healthy mind exists in a healthy body. Would you still step in this New Year with old wrecked memories of the past, shattered dreams, broken relationships and negative thought pattern? I don’t think so. Then, we are in the same boat of trying to live Quality New Year. Much of life is not within our control. However, human as we are, we still want to control what is not within our domain.

DOJO Life

Life is like a Sensei (honourable teacher) and we all are on earth as if in a Dojo (training centre). Chi or Ki is the “life energy creative force of the universe.” You have this and I have this but hardly made used. When this energy is properly channelized with training and perseverance, life produces more energy. If you are a martial arts learner, you will understand better what I mean. In life, we are at times kicked and knocked down. We have two options – either to get up and take a stance or lie down therefor surrender. To rise up again, we need mental, spiritual and physical discipline. Scattered attention causes stagnancy and downfall in life. When you are able to concentrate in one single area of life, you will experience power and energy beyond disputes. This is the Chi filled with energy.

Alternative Spirituality

You can belong to any sect, religion and cultural background. You are fortunate if you are able to recognize something good in every culture and community. This needs exposure and open mind. The mind works like a parachute when it is opened up. Religion is an influential element in everyone’s life. Knowing the gems of your religion well is enough to let you lead quality life. Therefore, you need personal project. Energy and spirituality are invisible things that can perform visible feats. Deciding for ‘transformation’ itself is a positive spirituality. Remember, failing to plan is planning to fail. Inaction is also a powerful action. Indifference is a big decision. After all spirituality is trying to associate oneself with something beyond or better than oneself. It is a search for meaning in life and trying to add quality to life.

Quality Life and Work

Abraham, Moses, Krishna, Buddha, Zoroaster, Jesus, Muhammad were believed to be messengers of God because of their quality of life. They stood for some principles that were unique. They worked for something nobler than themselves. This is the reason they are remembered today. Do not spend your life for work but let work serve your life. The things of this universe is for our survival; do not let things to destroy your life. The Kali-yuga (the Dark Age) in life will pass away provided you are ready to think healthier and allow positive vibes into your subconscious mind. This shall be your Passport to visit 365 days of New Year. Challenges of life are occasion for changes that can ultimately enhance life itself.

New Direction

Most of us want new way of governance, new set-up, new gadgets, new personality for our enemies but we hardly like to see a new person in ourselves. This is self-neglect and self-exploitation. This New Year, concentrate on yourself and set new directions in your life. Do not walk the same old sad path, avoid the unhealthy food, and be far from gossipers and slanderers. Readjust the wrong signboards of your life. Paint new and clearer signposts to give you direction. Set a new direction for your growth and happiness. God has plans for your welfare, cooperate with him/her.

Celebrate Life

Do not fret over what you don’t have. If you are able to breathe, celebrate it. There are thousands of people with oxygen pipes in ICUs longing for normal inhalation. If you have a single good friend to trust, life is worth it, celebrate. Remember every sleep you take is the last goodnight. Every day is the last day. Share whatever you have and better things will be given to you. The secret to celebrate life is not in “having plenty” but having the “grace to be happy with minimum.” This grace is not bought or borrowed but freely gifted by God.

Many of us don’t live our lives, we just exist. Existence is different from being alive. Being alive is celebration of life; mere existence is toleration of life.

Let Quality Life become your other self. Let this be your tradition and your trademark. Do not trade your life other than being a blessing to others. When every breath we take is a gift, why do we want to shun from celebrating life. When we know that life is a gift then we will be able to respect other’s life and value our own life too. Let this awareness make us live quality New Year. Be a new man, a new woman with quality life.

