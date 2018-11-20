Quami Ekta Week observed Nothing greater than motherland : CM

Imphal, Nov 19 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that every citizen should contribute towards protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country and stated that nothing is greater than the motherland.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Quami Ekta Week observance organised by the State Government at the Banquet Hall of 1st Battalion, Manipur Rifles today.

The Chief Minister recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s roles in maintaining the integrity of the country. He opined that the whole country is still remembering her crucial decision of carrying out Operation Blue Star at Golden Temple in Amritsar to flush out armed militants.

The Chief Minister said that the NDA Government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started giving due recognition and respect to unsung heroes of Indian freedom movement and other unknown Nationalists.

In the State as well, the BJP-led Government had started observing Irabot Day at the State level from this year onwards apart from taking a Cabinet decision to erect a statue of the great leader near Manipur Legislative Assembly complex.

N Biren also mentioned about the State Government’s ongoing efforts to erect statues of Maharaja Gambhir Singh, Maharaja Nara Singh and Heerachandra who took pivotal roles in reclaiming Manipur from the hands of Burmese invaders during the time of Chahi Taret Khuntakpa (Seven Years Devastation).

Stating that one can never overlook history, Biren informed that the State Government had started conducting research to identify those unsung heroes who had actively worked with dedication in building the present day Manipur and safeguarded the integrity of the State.

The Chief Minister also said that very few people know that some Nagas were also exiled to Kalapani along with Maharaja Kullachandra and other Meiteis.

Expressing serious concern over low attendance of high ranking Government officials in today’s observance, the Chief Minister asked the authority concerned to do the needful to avoid such absenteeism in other important State level functions.

Stating that nothing can be achieved without discipline, the Chief Minister said that Ministers and high ranking administrators specially civil servants should not only discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and commitment but should also always try to do exemplary works during their service tenures. Elected leaders and administrators should be the role models for common people, he observed.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh who attended the observance as functional president remembered the contribution of Indira Gandhi to the cause of National integration. He also recalled the former Prime Minister’s role in defending threats of Chinese aggression in the North East and also her unstinted support to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Later, the Chief Minister administered the National Integration Pledge to the gathering. Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and top civil and police officials also attended the function among others.