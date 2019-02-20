Quarterfinal line-up completed for 2nd Heibok T-20 Cricket tournament; SCCC and ESU sail through to last 8

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 19: The quarterfinal line-up of the 2nd Heibok T-20 Cricket tournament organized by Langthabal Sporting Club under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association at Langthabal public ground has completed with the result of the last Group C league match played in the morning between SCCC, Singjamei and Blue Hawk, Khurai came in favour of SCCC which have won the match by 4 wickets while ESU, Wangkhei defeated KIYC, Kshetrigao by one wicket in a nail-biting last Group D league match played in the afternoon.

In the first match, batting first after winning the toss, Blue Hawk, Khurai hammered a competitive total of 140 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs powered by Samson’s run-a-ball 61 runs and quick 26 runs of 19 balls by Sanatomba. SCCC bowlers have the tough time to contend the batsmen of Blue Hawk, Khurai as they scored runs at their will. Samson, Pinky and Nanao took one wicket each for SCCC in the first inning.

In reply, SCCC batmen displayed scintillating performance hammering the ball all round the field riding on Boyboy’s 42 runs (30 balls) and Nanao’s 40 runs (34 balls) while Sandeep added vital 23 runs of 19 balls to cross the target of 140 in 19.2 over for the loss of 6 wickets.

For Blue Hawk, Sandeep took 2 wickets in 4 overs while Samson and Gautam claimed one wicket each.

Nanao’s 40 runs in 34 balls and one wicket bagged him the man of the match award.

In the second match, electing to bat first, KIYC, Kshetrigao posted a total of 90 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets courtesy to Kabin’s 30 runs of 22 balls and 23 runs of 25 balls added by Naoba.

Spearheading the bowling department for ESU, Wangkhei were Chitaranjan, Hemchand and Surjit each claiming 2 wickets who are instrumental in unsettling the batting department of KIYC, Kshetrigao.

Batting second, ESU Wangkhei have not faced much trouble to reach the target in 11.2 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Mehul contributed 23 runs of 20 balls while Chitaranjan added a rapid 18 runs facing 7 balls.

For KIYC Kshetrigao, Mani disturbed the batting line-up of ESU Wangkhei scalping 4 wickets while Abdula took 2 wickets.

Chitaranjan was adjudged man of the match award for his 18 runs and 2 wickets performance.

Tomorrow’s match: Cyclone, Thangmeiband will compete with SCCC, Singjamei in the first quarterfinal at 8.30 am while Al-Ameen, Lilong will battle it out with PCC Mayai Koibi in the second quarterfinal at 12.30 pm.

The third quarterfinal between YWC, Langthabal and Force, Kshetrigao will be played on February 21 at 8.30 am while PTRC, Patsoi will meet Re-Youngster Nagamapal in the last quarterfinal at 12.30 pm.