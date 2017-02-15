Y Antas Khan, a former BJP intending candidate for 30-Lilong A/C has quit BJP party today.

Speaking to media persons at his Lilong Haoreibi Mayai Leikai residence, Y Antas Khan pointed out that he has sent in his resignation letter as he is not satisfied with the party’s conduct.

“I also decided to quit the party because of the wishes and advice of my supporters”, the former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State vice president said.

He said, “I believed that the party was a secular one and would think for the youth, but I was wrong. It seems like they are forming their own gang and giving the tickets accordingly”.

Replying to a query, Antas Khan said that he has not yet decided which party to join adding that he would act according to the people’s wishes. Antas further assured that he would still contest the coming election. “I will try to double the work which I have done for the people of the A/C”, he said at the meeting which was participated by people from different polling stations of Lilong A/C.