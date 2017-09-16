Quiz to prepare young students lined up

IMPHAL, Sep 15: The second State level Haitung memorial quiz competition will be organized by Haitung Goodwill Foundation in collaboration with India’s No 1 IAS Coaching institute, ALS Delhi on October 2, 2017 at Tamenglong district headquarters.

Rs 50,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners respectively. Besides, consolation prize of Rs 2000 each will be given to the finalists.

The written preliminary exam, which will be held on September 28, 2017 in all their respective schools across Manipur, will follow the pattern of UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam. This event is for all the students of Manipur who are in Classes VI- XII, the organisers informed in a statement.

According to the organisers, the competition will enhance the knowledge of young students so that they will be able to face competitive exams when they grow up.

It is not only about winning the cash prize, but this event will mark a new chapter in the journey of bridging the gap between the students of the hills and the valley. There will be career counselling by various successful individuals like IAS officers, Doctors, Delhi University Professors, entrepreneurs, engineers and some top bureaucrats of the State.

Armstrong Pame, IAS will be there to interact with students on his journey of success. The organisers have engaged the best minds while preparing questions for this programme. Some top scholars from University of Oxford, London University, Paris University, Delhi University, JNU and other highly successful people in various fields have been involved in the process.

Question booklets for the competition and registration form for students in Imphal will be available at St Anthony’s School, Chingmeirong, Imphal. Further details can be had from 9953029135.