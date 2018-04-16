Radhakr named NSU Registrar

IMPHAL, Apr 15: Retired IAS officer Kangjam Radhakumar has been appointed as the first Registrar of National Sports University Manipur (NSUM). The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports issued an order to this effect on April 13.

He would take charge of NSUM Registrar tomorrow.

K Radhakumar, an IAS officer of Manipur Cadre, 2000 batch was earlier honoured with the Prime Minister Administrative Excellence Award.

The Ministry of Home Affairs conferred him silver medal twice for his outstanding performance in census related works.

He is a regular contributor to the poetry section of the Sunday editions of The Sangai Express.

He has already authored three books namely; An Asian Dream, Beyond the Horizon and Only One Moment.

Kangjam Radhakumar is also a member of the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.