Radheshyam dwells on significance of one’s existence

IMPHAL, Sep 11 (DIPR): The aspects of art and culture, games and sports and education compose a good human besides holding a significant place in maintaining the fading culture of the State, Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh has stated.

He was speaking as chief guest at the 4th Annual Prize Distribution & Felicitation Function 2016-17 for contribution and achievements in the field of Education, Games & Sports, Art and Culture organised by the Social Development Organisation (SODO), Konthoujam at Ibudhou Korouhanba Laibung, Moidangpok today.

Minister Radheshyam said that competition in such fields is to bring complete growth to the young minds and there is a need for the young and old to understand and learn the significance of one’s existence.

The reason for the existence of human is to make the world a better place by contributing the best for development.

If this is understood once then it would be the end to all the prevailing issues and problems of not only the society but for the world too, he asserted.

He said that beautiful people are those who have a good heart with readiness to help anyone with good manner.

The prize distribution cum felicitation function is organised to encourage one and all to become good persons of the society, the Education Minister continued.

MLA Konthoujam AC Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said that the children of the State need to be encouraged to take up Civil Services Examination.

He further said that parents and teachers should guide the students coordinating each other for better future of the children, he added.

On the occasion, a book titled Mitna Uba Lai authored by Dr Kh Shamungou, chairman of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Manipur was released.

Shamungou said that the book which is a collection of short stories is specially based on the life of the children belonging to the hill regions of the State.

The book tries to define the relationship between the man and nature and how they are indebted to each other, the author said.

The function was also attended by scholars, teachers and students.