Radheshyam hails Tongbram Shabi

Imphal, Dec 12 (DIPR): Education, Labour and Em-ployment Minister Thokchom Radheshyam said that the

root cause of every revolution is and has always been injustice and exploitation of the rights of the people.

He elucidates the contributions of such exemplary mo- thers like Tongbram Shabi who led the revolt of 1939 Nupi Lal against injustice carried by out by the then Colonial Government. Because of such contribution, the Manipuri of today’s generation could thrive with a sense of pride in different part of the world.

The minister was speaking at the 2nd “1939 Nupi Lal Luchingbi Tongbram Shabi Ningshing Khubam” observation organised by the League of Callow Patriots at Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal.

He further stated that the love for motherland can be fulfilled by safeguarding the rich cultural and traditional heritage of the land. He emphasised that there is a need to identify the weaker section of the society to support and uplift them to bring overall equality in the society.

Lamenting on seeing women involved in unsolicited activities like playing gambling on the streets, he said such unwanted activities need to be brought to an end.

Women have been playing important role in fighting the social evils and prejudice prevailing in the society, thus he said it is the need of hour that women raise their voices again to safeguard the society and culture of Manipur.