Radheshyam lays foundation stone for Govt Polytechnic at Khongjaron

IMPHAL, Nov 29 (DIPR): Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh today laid the foundation stone for Government Polytechnic at Khongjaron, near 5th Manipur Rifles, Tamenglong district. He said the institute aimed to start its session from next year.

Already served as the Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong District for three years, Minister Radheshyam said that the problems and difficulties faced by the people of this district are not new to him. “Tamenglong district should be in the first priority list for inclusive development as the district is the most backward district, situated far from the State and National Highway”, he said.

He said Chief Minister N Biren Singh and council of Ministers during the cabinet meeting usually discussed on giving special attention for the development of the district like any other developed districts.

He said the polytechnic would benefit the people from all over the district, even the remotest corners and other parts of the state. He said that he strives to bring and deliver transformation in the education system of the district.

He said he will also look into the prospect of introducing science stream in the Government Tamenglong College and other possibility of establishing additional higher secondary as well.

He said there is a plan to renovate and redevelop at least two Government schools under the sponsorship of the Central Government.