Raging fire guts house, shops

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 3: At least one dwelling house and five shops were reduced to cinders by an inferno that broke out at Khongman Mangjil, Imphal East district along Singjamei-Kongba road last night.

According to information culled from the spot, a devastating fire broke out in one shop located in the midst of a row of shops and the raging fire engulfed one dwelling house.

The shops belonged to one Shamurailatpam Jhulon and he leased them out to different shopkeepers.

Apart from gutting the shops, the raging fire also destroyed a dwelling house belonging to Jhulon’s son Somorjit.

The shops gutted by the inferno included one stationery cum computer works and training centre, one furniture house, a two-wheeler workshop, one barber shop and one tailoring house.

All the articles and materials kept inside the shops were also destroyed by the fire. It is estimated that goods worth several lakhs were destroyed by the inferno.

The computer centre was opened by one Moirangthem Rajesh of Khongman Zone II, the furniture house belonged to one Aribam Kirankumar of Brahmapur Nahabam, the two-wheeler workshop was run by one Sagolsem Rame of Khongjom Sapam, the barber shop by Ningthoujam Naoba of Kha Potshangbam and the tailoring house by one Ningthoujam Rajen of Nungoo Awang Khunou.

Sources in Manipur Fire Services said that they received a report of the inferno at around midnight.

As soon as the report was received, a team of firemen along with seven vehicles including water tender, AFT tender and mini-trucks fitted with pump-sets rushed to the spot to contain and douse the inferno.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pollution Control Board Chairman L Radhakishore came to the spot and enquired about the inferno today. He also donated Rs 50,000 to the owner of the devastated house.