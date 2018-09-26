Raid at MU campus more dangerous than Tiananmen Square : Gaikhangam

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Sep 25 : Former Dy CM Gaikhangam has claimed that the midnight raid inside Manipur University campus in the intervening night of September 20 and 21, was more dangerous than the attack on students in Tiananmen Square (1989) in Beijing.

He made the statement during a felicitation ceremony held at Wangkhei, for industrialist and social worker Huidrom Vikramjit who joined the Congress party recently.

The ex Dy CM alleged that BJP wants to infuse the ideology and thoughts of few fanatics on the whole Nation which is a land famous for its diversity.

Anybody not subscribing to its ideology is dubbed as anti-National and actions are taken up, he added.

The midnight attack in the campus of Manipur University by security personnel was more dangerous than the attack on students in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, claimed Gaikhangam. He recalled that in China the students were on the streets but in the case of MU, the students were studying and they were attacked inside their hostel.

On the other hand, Gaikhangam said that the schemes announced by BJP have no follow up action plans and they are just like offering lollipops to children.

If the trend continues, the identity of the people may be compromised, he conveyed and appealed to all to save Parliamentary democracy and to stop the undeclared emergency which is imposed now.

Go to the Hill or Village campaigns are all hollow programmes without proper action plans and the Government is simply posing or acting in the fields which are supposed to be handled by the local bodies, he alleged.

Gaikhangam also said that it is indeed a historic moment that Vikramjit has decided to join the oldest political party in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Vikramjit said that he will not divide the people and all will be treated equally.

He continued that his focus will be development of Yaiskul Constituency and expressed shock at the news that MLAs and police intervened when locals tried to repair a drain during the flood. He also questioned why many areas were left out during the works taken up in Yaiskul.

On the other hand, AK Mirabai said the people are witnessing a form of dictatorship where all oppositions and voices are being silenced.

RK Anand, spokesperson of Congress party, said that the meeting held today was supposed to be held in a grand way in a peaceful manner at Kongba Soudongbung Lampak but the Government did not allow even a felicitation function to be held. Freedom of expression has been curtailed which is nothing but tyranny, he added. “We have seen dictators during WW-II but they all fell, fascists will fall on their own,” he said.

The Government is asking the politicians to refrain from politicising the issue. When the Government does not act or perform its duties, the politicians have to stand up to the occasion to save the State and the people, he added.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ng Bijoy asked where the rule of the law is and explained that the administration is currently in a state of chaos as can be seen from the university issue.

On the other hand, Congress spokespersons S Manaobi and Hareshwar Goswami appealed to the people to support the Congress in rooting out the BJP.

Ph Guneshwar Sharma, president of Yaiskul Block Congress and leaders of various other frontal organisations along with numerous people from the surrounding areas attended the function.