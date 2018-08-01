Raid continues

IMPHAL, Jul 31: National Investigating Agency (NIA) carried out search operation / raid at the Mantripukri residence of Yamthong Haokip, Congress MLA of Saikul Assembly Constituency, for the second consecutive day today.

Yamthong Haokip, who is stated to be a heart and diabetic patient as per information from Sky Hospital RIMS road, is presently admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the said hospital and has been undergoing treatment from last night.

Sources said that as a part of their investigation and under the direction given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the missing arms case from the Arms Kote of 2nd Manipur Rifles, an NIA team launched a search operation at Yamthong’s residence since yesterday morning.

The raid which went on till late at night, continued today as well.