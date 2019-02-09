Rail works release cement spiked water

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 8: A team from led by the Transport Commissioner and the Imphal West DC visited Tairenpokpi and its surrounding areas which have been affected by the ongoing railway tunnel construction works in the nearby hill range.

The team went to the village as per the assurance given by DC Imphal West N Praveen to look at the area which has been affected by the construction of the railway tunnel following a protest taken out by the villagers near Imphal West DC complex a few days back.

The Imphal West DC was accompanied by Transport Commissioner M Laxmikumar, PHED, EE Imphal West, Ch Lokendro and Railways Deputy Engineer Arunkumar.

The team inspected the water supply scheme under PHED at Atom Khunou and Polangsoi village, which have been reportedly lying defunct after the source of water was blocked by the railway project works.

The team further visited and inspected the ongoing railway tunnel works from where the cement wastes, in liquid form, has been blocking the natural flow of the streams from the hill towards the paddy fields located at Tairenpokpi and its surrounding villages.

Later the team also inspected the drains and paddy fields which have been affected by the liquid cement wastes.

The inspection team also assured to do the needful to ease the hardships faced by the people of the surrounding areas.

Speaking to the locals in a meeting held at Tairenpokpi Awang Leikai community hall, M Laxmikumar (Transport Commissioner) stated that after the media highlighted the problem faced by the locals regarding scarcity of safe drinking water, for irrigation water etc due to the ongoing railway projects, they coordinated with all the Departments concerned and organised today’s inspection trip.

He said that the Railways has agreed to lay their own dedicated pipe line for their water needs and not affect the main source of water for the villages.

Regarding the blocking of water stream by liquid cement from the railway tunnel, the Railways has constructed some sort of chamber to purify the said liquid but as it is not sufficient, more chambers will be constructed to stop the cement liquid from falling into the water stream, he added.

Railways also assured to clean up all the stream which were affected within a short period of time and a scientist will also look into the hazards and impact of the liquid.

He also announced to pay compensation to the owners of the paddy fields which were affected by the liquid cement after making an estimate and after due process.

DC Imphal West, N Praveen said that in the coming days, they are looking forward to construct a community pond in the area under the NREGS program to solve the water shortage problem faced by the locals to some extent.

On Monday, officials of the Pollution Control Board will visit the area and study whether the water coming from the railway tunnel along with cement liquid is hazardous to humans and what chemicals are contained in the liquid.