IMPHAL, May 13 : Notwithstanding all the disturbances and obstacles, maximum efforts are being invested to complete the Jiri-Tupul-Imphal railway project within the stipulated period, asserted Chief Minister N Biren.

Talking to The Sangai Express, N Biren stated that despite sporadic incidents of abduction of officials and labourers engaged in the railway project, the same project is being executed without any let up.

Informing that some engineers were abducted during the last couple of months, the Chief Minister said that he would soon review the project and look into all requirements.

Notably, 14 cases of abduction and shooting of people engaged in the railway project were reported during the past 12 months.

Altogether 1500 personnel of Assam Rifles, Manipur Rifles, IRB, State police and Railway Protection Force have been guarding the project which is targeted for completion by 2020.