Railway project machinery set aflame

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 26: Unknown miscreants burned down an excavator which was used in the railway project works at Marangching, under Noney district, yesterday night.

According to a reliable source, the incident occurred at around 7.30 pm yesterday when a group of 10 unknown individuals suddenly arrived at the spot and started questioning the excavator operator.

After snatching away the operator’s mobile phone, the miscreants set the excavator on fire, the source added.

The source further informed that the KOBELCO HD series earth mover belonged to one Venture Construction Company Ltd (a private firm) and was used during mining of rocks from the bed of Ijei river.

The said private firm is one of the many which are being utilised for the Jiribam-Imphal via Tupul railway project under the North Eastern Frontier Railways. A major part of the excavator’s engine has been damaged by the fire, the source informed adding that the miscreants seized the opportunity to destroy the heavy machinery during the change in work shift. The source continued that the miscreants questioned the operator on who the in-charge is and the operator pointed out that they can find him at the office camp. After getting the information, the miscreants snatched the operator’s mobile and broke it before setting the vehicle on fire. Following the incident, the operator reported the news to the camp office and to scare away the perpetrators, the 7th MR personnel present at the camp reportedly fired some rounds in the air. But when they rushed down to the incident site, the miscreants had already left, the source added. It may be mentioned that Zeliangrong Civil Organisations (ZCOs) is currently protesting the undertaking of any National projects in Zeliangrong inhabited areas of the State following the demand by the ZCOs to arrest the NSCN (IM) cadres involved in the abduction of some student and youth leaders on August 4 from Tamenglong DHQ and threats on the people.