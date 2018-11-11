Rain coats, boots handed over to hawker to honour their hard work

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Nov 10: MLA Kumbi AC S Bira Singh handed over rain coats and boot to hawkers of Kumbi Circle in Bishnupur District to honour their unwavering and persistent hard work in delivering newspapers to every household in the region in a simple function organized by Newspaper Sales & Distributors Welfare Association Kumbi Circle at Kumbi Lai Sandhong Community Hall today.

The function was attended by MLA Kumbi AC S Bira Singh as chief guest, President Newspaper Sales & Distributors Welfare Association W Ibohal Singh as functional president while Chairperson Kumbi Municipal Council W Priyoranjan Singh, Vice Chairperson L Babita Devi and Secretary All Manipur Newspaper Sales & Distributor Association L Surjit Singh attended the function as guests of honour.

The function began by paying floral tributes and respect to photo of late Khangembam Thambousana, who had served the people of Kumbi circle along Tiddim road and made sure that newspaper is delivered to the residents of Kumbi circle, by its family members and the presidium members of the function. Simple gifts were handed over to the family of late respected hawker as mark of appreciation for his service while key members of Newspaper Sales & Distributor Welfare Association Kumbi Circle especially the hawkers were also honoured and handed over rain coats and boots during the function.

Speaking at the occasion, MLA S Bira Singh appreciated the selfless act of hawkers who have been distributing newspaper to every household of the area regardless of the weather throughout the year while adding that the modest gifts were distributed for their convenience to deliver the newspaper during unfavourable weather condition like raining season. Stating that media played a major role in the society by publishing the important issues of the State, he also praised the complementary role of hawkers by delivering those news to the people. He also assured that an Information Centre will be opened at Kumbi Bazar to serve the people.

Secy All Manipur Newspaper Sales & Distributor Welfare Association L Surjit Singh said that the jobs of the hawker are very decent and they are the backbone of print media. He also urged the hawkers to make sure the newspapers are delivered everyday except the holidays of press which will enhance the relation between the public, press and hawker considerably.

He appealed the authority concerned to extend benefits through Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) to the hard-working hawker as members of AMWJU had already received the said benefits under CMHT.